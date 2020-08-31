August 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.