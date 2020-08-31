Advertisement

August 31st Weather Forecast

Cooler Week Overall, Few Storms Mid-Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 70s with lots of sunshine.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
8/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/30/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
8/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/30/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
8/30/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

Aug. 30, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Aug. 30, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Aug. 30, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Weather Forecast

Forecast

August 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Sunny, Dry, and Cooler

Forecast

Aug. 29, 2020: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT

Forecast

Aug. 29, 2020: Heather’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
Aug. 29, 2020: Heather's Saturday Morning Forecast

Forecast

8/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT
8/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/28/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/28/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast