Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a Fremont man who allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend in her Toledo home early Saturday morning.

Police say Miguel Guzman forced entry into the home in the 1400 block of White St. When the victim came home, he was waiting for her. He pointed a gun at her and began assaulting her.

According to the victim, the assault continued for some time before she could escape and call police.

The Toledo SWAT Team responded to the address and cleared the residence, but Guzman was not found. A warrant has been issued for Guzman’s arrest.

The case remains under investigation.

