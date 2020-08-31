Crash closes Hill, cuts power to area Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A one-car crash closed down Hill Ave. and cut off power in the area after the car hit a power pole.

Around 2:30 a.m., crews responded to the crash on Hill near Parkside. When they arrived, crews found Janionia Glover, 25, on the sidewalk, suffering from minor injuries.

A Toledo Edison pole had been sheared and power was out in the area. Edison had to shut down Hill between Parkside and W. Scott Park.

