Crash closes Hill, cuts power to area Monday morning

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A one-car crash closed down Hill Ave. and cut off power in the area after the car hit a power pole.

Around 2:30 a.m., crews responded to the crash on Hill near Parkside. When they arrived, crews found Janionia Glover, 25, on the sidewalk, suffering from minor injuries.

A Toledo Edison pole had been sheared and power was out in the area. Edison had to shut down Hill between Parkside and W. Scott Park.

