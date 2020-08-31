FBI, Fulton Co. Sheriff searching Worley property

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County farm where convicted murderer James Worley killed Sierah Joughin was being searched by an FBI Evidence Response Team on Monday.

According to the FBI, they are assisting the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. There is no further information being released due to Worley’s ongoing appeal of the verdict.

The FBI is assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching the Worley property, Monday, Aug. 31. (WTVG)

Worley was sentenced to death in April 2018 for Joughin’s death. According to testimony during the sentencing portion of Worley’s trial, he was suspected in another murder.

Joughin was abducted and killed after a bike ride in 2016. She was found in a cornfield near the Worley property a few days later. Joughin’s DNA was found on Worley’s motorcycle helmet and his barn.

A jury found Worley guilty on all 17 counts brought against him.

