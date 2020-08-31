Advertisement

FBI, Fulton Co. Sheriff searching Worley property

The FBI is assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching the Worley property, Monday, Aug. 31.
The FBI is assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching the Worley property, Monday, Aug. 31.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County farm where convicted murderer James Worley killed Sierah Joughin was being searched by an FBI Evidence Response Team on Monday.

According to the FBI, they are assisting the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. There is no further information being released due to Worley’s ongoing appeal of the verdict.

The FBI is assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching the Worley property, Monday, Aug. 31.
The FBI is assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching the Worley property, Monday, Aug. 31.(WTVG)

Worley was sentenced to death in April 2018 for Joughin’s death. According to testimony during the sentencing portion of Worley’s trial, he was suspected in another murder.

Joughin was abducted and killed after a bike ride in 2016. She was found in a cornfield near the Worley property a few days later. Joughin’s DNA was found on Worley’s motorcycle helmet and his barn.

A jury found Worley guilty on all 17 counts brought against him.

(WTVG)

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Washington Local Schools' panther virtual academy popular with families

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

First day of of virtual school for Washington Local Schools

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

August 31st Weather Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and assaulted her when she returned home.

Latest News

News

Crash closes Hill, cuts power to area Monday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The car sheared a power pole, shutting off electricity to the area.

News

Monroe man dies in motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Sunday night on Dixon Rd. between Cherry and Sorter roads.

News

Flags in Michigan lowered to honor Monroe Twp. firefighter

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Liedel died August 23 at the age of 48 from injuries from a brain bleed suffered in the line of duty three weeks prior.

News

Funds running out for renters assistance program

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
A closing date for the program has not yet been set.

News

August 31st Weather Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown ‘DORA’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The council is planning to meet Tuesday evening, with a downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area on the agenda