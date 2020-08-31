Advertisement

Flags in Michigan lowered to honor Monroe Twp. firefighter

(KVLY)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Flags in Michigan will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of Monroe Township firefighter Joseph Liedel.

Liedel died August 23 at the age of 48 from injuries from a brain bleed suffered in the line of duty three weeks prior.

State Sen. Dale Zorn made the request, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted.

“Capt. Liedel’s true passion in life was to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter — joining the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department as a young man,” Zorn (R-Ida) said in a press release. “Over the course of his 28-year career, Joe earned the trust and respect of his fellow colleagues and became a captain. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he traveled to New York City with fellow Monroe Township firefighters to help at ground zero.

“Joe was well-liked and a true gentleman with a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his friends, family, a brotherhood of firefighters and the entire community.”

Zorn sent the governor a letter on Thursday requesting the half-staff flag tribute on Aug. 31 to coincide with Liedel’s funeral. On Sunday, Whitmer approved the request.

Liedel was born in Monroe in 1972 and graduated from Monroe High School in 1990.

The Joseph M. Liedel Memorial Fund has been established through the Monroe Charter Township Firefighters Association to assist other firefighters in need.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

