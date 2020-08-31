Funds running out for renters assistance program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Funds are running out for the renter’s assistance program. If you have already submitted an application, and you have been asked to provide the required paperwork, you must submit that paperwork by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4. New applicants will continue to be accepted beyond Sept. 4.

A closing date for the program has not yet been set. Please go to toledo.oh.gov/renters for information on how to file a new application.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Fund (ERAF) will assist approximately 700 eligible households with up to 3 months of rent payments. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Payments will be made directly to the landlord and may cover rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits. Non-rental payments, including utility deposits and moving costs, will be made directly to the vendor.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.