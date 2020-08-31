Advertisement

Funds running out for renters assistance program

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Funds are running out for the renter’s assistance program. If you have already submitted an application, and you have been asked to provide the required paperwork, you must submit that paperwork by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4. New applicants will continue to be accepted beyond Sept. 4.

A closing date for the program has not yet been set. Please go to toledo.oh.gov/renters for information on how to file a new application.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Fund (ERAF) will assist approximately 700 eligible households with up to 3 months of rent payments. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Payments will be made directly to the landlord and may cover rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits. Non-rental payments, including utility deposits and moving costs, will be made directly to the vendor.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flags in Michigan lowered to honor Monroe Twp. firefighter

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Liedel died August 23 at the age of 48 from injuries from a brain bleed suffered in the line of duty three weeks prior.

News

August 31st Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown ‘DORA’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The council is planning to meet Tuesday evening, with a downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area on the agenda

News

Rocking out at the drive-in

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Concerts are a rarity in 2020 amid the era of COVID-19. But now live music fanatics are turning to drive-ins to get their fix in a safe socially distanced experience.

Latest News

News

Jeep Grand Wagoneer ready to roll

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is set to be revealed Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

News

August 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT

News

August 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT

News

A new Deal at Perrysburg High School

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Sydney Deal is a freshman golfer at Perrysburg High School breaking records.

News

Algae prompts health advisory in Tecumseh

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
A health advisory is cautioning people about blue-green algae in Globe Mill Pond.

News

TPS Assistant Treasurer dies in Turnpike crash

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
|
By McKenzie Kuehnlein
Richard Reucher III, 35 died in the accident that involved two vehicles.