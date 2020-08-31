In the wake of actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, a call for colon cancer screenings in the Black community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He was a real life superhero for so many children, and now Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s death is leading to calls about early colorectal screenings.

The CRC mortality rate was 20% higher for Black people compared with white people in 2012-2016.

What’s more alarming: In Lucas County, more black women die of colorectal cancer than anywhere else in Ohio.

As far as the mortality rate for the cancer, Stark County was highest for Black women and Summit County highest for Black men in 2013-2017, according to The Ohio Public Health Data Warehouse.

