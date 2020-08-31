Advertisement

Monroe man dies in motorcycle accident

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAISINVILLE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle and was ejected from the vehicle Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post were called to a personal injury crash on Dixon Rd. between Cherry and Sorter roads.

A Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 46-year-old male from Monroe was driving eastbound on Dixon when he drove off the right side of the roadway and crashed. Citizens and first responders attempted to revive him, but the driver suffered fatal injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone having further information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flags in Michigan lowered to honor Monroe Twp. firefighter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Liedel died August 23 at the age of 48 from injuries from a brain bleed suffered in the line of duty three weeks prior.

News

Funds running out for renters assistance program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
A closing date for the program has not yet been set.

News

August 31st Weather Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown ‘DORA’

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The council is planning to meet Tuesday evening, with a downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area on the agenda

Latest News

News

Rocking out at the drive-in

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Concerts are a rarity in 2020 amid the era of COVID-19. But now live music fanatics are turning to drive-ins to get their fix in a safe socially distanced experience.

News

Jeep Grand Wagoneer ready to roll

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is set to be revealed Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

News

August 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT

News

August 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT

News

A new Deal at Perrysburg High School

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT
Sydney Deal is a freshman golfer at Perrysburg High School breaking records.

News

Algae prompts health advisory in Tecumseh

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
A health advisory is cautioning people about blue-green algae in Globe Mill Pond.