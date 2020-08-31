Monroe man dies in motorcycle accident

RAISINVILLE TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle and was ejected from the vehicle Sunday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post were called to a personal injury crash on Dixon Rd. between Cherry and Sorter roads.

A Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 46-year-old male from Monroe was driving eastbound on Dixon when he drove off the right side of the roadway and crashed. Citizens and first responders attempted to revive him, but the driver suffered fatal injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone having further information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

