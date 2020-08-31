Advertisement

Perrysburg City Council considering downtown ‘DORA’

The council is planning to meet Tuesday evening, with a downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area on the agenda
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Perrysburg may soon be the latest spot you can walk around with a drink.

The city council has an emergency measure on the agenda this Tuesday for an ordinance that would create a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area downtown.

The first time business owners on Lousiana Avenue submitted plans for a ’DORA’ was in the Spring of 2019. Levis Commons had also put together a proposal.

State law only allows for one DORA in Perrysburg, with the mayor ultimately backing Levis Commons’s plan.

Despite that, the council voted last October to reject the shopping center’s proposal.

That’s when downtown business owners, including the co-owner of Swig, Tony Bilancini, told 13abc they started prepping their plans once again, submitting them to the mayor’s office back in January.

Patrons we spoke with who were enjoying the downtown scene Sunday afternoon agreed they’d like to have a DORA, following suit with Toledo and Sylvania businesses.

The council meeting is open to the public at the municipal building. Citizens can also use a virtual call-in service if they’d like to comment or ask questions at the meeting that way.

For more information about the Perrysburg City Council meeting, click here.

