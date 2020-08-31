Advertisement

St. John’s Jesuit students receive hoax email for KKK recruitment

A representative of the school says their emails were hacked.
(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - St. John’s Jesuit is working with local law enforcement and their IT department to track down the sender of a mass email that was received by the entire sophomore class last night.

Janie King’s son attends St. John’s Jesuit High School. Earlier this afternoon, she was shocked at the screenshot her son texted her from his school email account, addressed to the class of 2023 at the school.

The email reads as follows:

Hello Class of 2023!

Thank you for your interest in the Ku Klux Klan!

We will be expecting you on Monday, Sept 21st at Little Ceasar’s Pizza

Pizza for our first rally. Remember, it’s your job to bring the rope.

Marco will be bringing the 2x4′s and nails, and John will be bringing the kerosene. Never forget, white is right!!

White Power,

Gordon

The message sent to students was made to appear from a school employee’s account.

That same employee emailed students moments afterward telling them to delete the email and not to reply.

When King forwarded the screenshots to a school representative, asking why her son received the emails, she says the school told her they were not previously aware of what had happened.

“I was upset because everything that’s going on in this country, all over the United States, and we’re dealing with so many racial issues,” says King, a mother of two children who are both African American.

“I hope they never, ever have to go through anything like this ever again in life.”

The school’s VP Christopher Knight sent an email to parents of the sophomore class explaining the situation.

To parents of the students in the class of 2023:

A short while ago the members of the class of 2023 received a highly offensive and inappropriate email, which was racist in nature. Whoever sent this tried to make it appear that it came from school employees, which it did not. Please know we are working to track down where it came from and are reporting this to the police. Additionally, we are working to enhance our email and internet security so messages such as this one cannot get through to our email network.

Thank you,

Christopher Knight ’78

Vice-President/Chief Operating Officer

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

TPS changes fall sports, practices to begin Sept. 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
TPS plans to return fall sports with practices starting on September 14th and games starting on October 1st.

News

FBI, Fulton Co. Sheriff searching Worley property

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
James Worley was sentenced to death in April 2018 for Sierah Joughin’s death.

News

Washington Local Schools' panther virtual academy popular with families

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

First day of of virtual school for Washington Local Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

August 31st Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and assaulted her when she returned home.

News

Crash closes Hill, cuts power to area Monday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The car sheared a power pole, shutting off electricity to the area.

News

Monroe man dies in motorcycle accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Sunday night on Dixon Rd. between Cherry and Sorter roads.

News

Flags in Michigan lowered to honor Monroe Twp. firefighter

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Liedel died August 23 at the age of 48 from injuries from a brain bleed suffered in the line of duty three weeks prior.