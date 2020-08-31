Studying air pollution entering new era at University of Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with the University of Findlay commemorated the groundbreaking of a new facility Monday, one that will be one-of-a-kind here in Ohio, and join only a handful of others like it in the world.

Seth Ebersviller, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor at the University of Findlay. He explains the usefulness of a lab like this one: “It’s much easier to get conclusive results if you’re not trying to compensate for what’s already in the air that’s dirty. You get a better idea of what you’re starting with.”

That’s the beauty of the new research center: It’ll simplify studying the effects of sunlight on air pollutants, keeping research in a controlled environment.

Dr. Ebersviller tells 13abc, “It’s basically a big greenhouse that’s completely sealed, so the air can’t get in or out. And we put things in there and the sun causes reactions to happen, just like it would in the environment.”

Molly Hammersmith just graduated last year from the University of Findlay. She studied Environmental Health and Safety. She says she’s thankful for her role in helping plan future projects for this new facility. Hammersmith says, “Just participating in that type of research really makes you a lot, I think, more well-rounded job candidate and professional. It can help you with your problem-solving.”

And Professor Ebersviller says that having such a rare research resource will put future students ahead of the game. He says, “Having the kind of experience they’re going to have here will really kind of put them ahead of a lot of other people with similar levels of education.”

Construction is expected to be finished by this fall, but it’ll be in operation for students to start learning in Spring 2021 at the All Hazards Training Center in Findlay. Once it’s finished, the lab will be the 6th of its kind in the world.

