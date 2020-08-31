Advertisement

Toledo mother and daughter return from historic March on Washington.

Komako Goolsby says it was important to witness history with her daughter. She hopes her daughter will continue to fight for equality and justice
Komako Goolsby and her daughter Kelana pose in D-C at the March on Washington
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -In 1963, Komako Goolsby says her grandmother wanted to attend the March on Washington in D.C. but couldn’t because of family issues. This weekend Goolsby took her daughter Kelana on a trip she will never forget.

They joined thousands of people in D.C. to commemorate the historic event. Goolsby says she and her daughter were moved to tears throughout the event.

Kelana says she couldn’t help but cry listening to Breonna Taylor’s mother as she called for justice.

The theme of this year’s march was Our Voice, Our Movement.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

