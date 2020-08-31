Toledo mother and daughter return from historic March on Washington.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -In 1963, Komako Goolsby says her grandmother wanted to attend the March on Washington in D.C. but couldn’t because of family issues. This weekend Goolsby took her daughter Kelana on a trip she will never forget.

They joined thousands of people in D.C. to commemorate the historic event. Goolsby says she and her daughter were moved to tears throughout the event.

Kelana says she couldn’t help but cry listening to Breonna Taylor’s mother as she called for justice.

The theme of this year’s march was Our Voice, Our Movement.

