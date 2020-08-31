TPS changes fall sports, practices to begin Sept. 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools will return it’s fall sports season starting September 14th. That’s when students will start practicing for all fall sports at its high schools for city league play.

This all comes as the district gets ready to return to class remotely on Tuesday, September 8th.

Linda Meyers is the TPS Community Engagement Leader and says the district had originally planned to reevaluate the COVID situation on October 1st and then make a decision. “It was designed as a safety factor to make sure where COVID was within our county and our school district.”

But the plan now is to move that timeline up given the current COVID numbers that appear to be remaining steady for now. “If we begin practices on the 14th, then we would be able to begin actual competition on October 1st. And that’s what we’re looking at this time. But things are never 100% solid until it’s a go,” says Meyers.

The games will only be within the city league’s six standard TPS schools. There will be daily health checks and players have to bring their own towels, water bottles, and sports drinks.

