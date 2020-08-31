Advertisement

TPS changes fall sports, practices to begin Sept. 14

If all goes according to plan, games will begin October 1.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Public Schools will return it’s fall sports season starting September 14th. That’s when students will start practicing for all fall sports at its high schools for city league play.

This all comes as the district gets ready to return to class remotely on Tuesday, September 8th.

Linda Meyers is the TPS Community Engagement Leader and says the district had originally planned to reevaluate the COVID situation on October 1st and then make a decision. “It was designed as a safety factor to make sure where COVID was within our county and our school district.”

But the plan now is to move that timeline up given the current COVID numbers that appear to be remaining steady for now. “If we begin practices on the 14th, then we would be able to begin actual competition on October 1st. And that’s what we’re looking at this time. But things are never 100% solid until it’s a go,” says Meyers.

The games will only be within the city league’s six standard TPS schools. There will be daily health checks and players have to bring their own towels, water bottles, and sports drinks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

St. John’s Jesuit students receive hoax email for KKK recruitment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
A representative of the school says their emails were hacked.

News

FBI, Fulton Co. Sheriff searching Worley property

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
James Worley was sentenced to death in April 2018 for Sierah Joughin’s death.

News

Washington Local Schools' panther virtual academy popular with families

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

First day of of virtual school for Washington Local Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

August 31st Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly assaulted ex-girlfriend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and assaulted her when she returned home.

News

Crash closes Hill, cuts power to area Monday morning

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The car sheared a power pole, shutting off electricity to the area.

News

Monroe man dies in motorcycle accident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Sunday night on Dixon Rd. between Cherry and Sorter roads.

News

Flags in Michigan lowered to honor Monroe Twp. firefighter

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Liedel died August 23 at the age of 48 from injuries from a brain bleed suffered in the line of duty three weeks prior.