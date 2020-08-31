Washington Local Schools start fall semester

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s back to virtual school today for Washington Local families. Today the district kicks off its fall semester completely done.

District leaders know these aren’t ideal learning conditions, so they’re putting a lot of effort into providing support for students.

During the first two weeks, students in grades 7-12 won’t come in every day, instead they’ll be broken up into smaller groups based on last name. This will allow for class sizes to be around 6 instead of the normal 25 or so. That way, teachers will be able to get to know students and work out any technology issues.

For grades k-6, teachers will schedule 30-minute meeting time with each individual student.

Despite these efforts to improve the learning experience, the superintendent knows that remote learning will still put a strain on families. She remembers dealing with snow days as a single mother, so says she can relate - sort of.

“I needed to have a backup plan, and we’re not talking about a snow day backup plan. We’re talking about an every day backup plan, and this is extremely challenging for families and we know it,” says Dr. Kadee Anstadt, Washington Local School superintendent.

The district will reevaluate the COVID-19 situation every 30 days and decide whether to sty virtual or go to a hybrid model.

