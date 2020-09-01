Advertisement

Delayed mail causing people to have late fees on their bills

A bills arrives in the mail on the day it’s due
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ilona Harris pays her bills on time but when the bills don’t arrive to her on time she runs into more problems. “The Kohl’s one we received on the first of the month and it was due the first and I sent it and they charged us a $27.00 late fee and it’s not my fault that the mail’s not on time,” Harris said.

The issue is not necessarily with Kohl’s or another company that charged her a late fee. The bills came on the day or very near the day they were due. That doesn’t give Harris enough time to make the proper, on-time payment.

The problem persists due to the pandemic. A United States Postal Service representative tells 13abc: Please note we continue to hire based on local need while committed to our expanded employee leave policy to help employees affected by the pandemic.

On top of that, according to one report, the USPS is anticipating a loss of $13 billion in revenue this fiscal year due to the crisis and another $54 billion in losses over 10 years. Financial struggles and COVID-19 create challenges.

“We shouldn’t criticize them because they’re short staffed and some of their people may be out with COVID-19 so they’re working with a lot of handicaps of their own so it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just the nature of a very strange time that hopefully we’ll get over soon enough,” Dick Eppstein, President of the local Better Business Bureau said.

He suggest consumers should “talk to the company, ask them if will waive those charges. Typically if you have a good history and have always been on time, a lot of the times they will waive the charges. They understand that the mail is erratic right now.”

Eppstine also says to be polite as opposed to angry when you’re talking to a company.

You can also call the postal service with concerns - 1-800-ask-USPS.

