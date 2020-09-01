Injured fox has captured a lot of hearts in NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery has been helping wild animals for decades. To say this has been a busy year for the Whitehouse rehabilitation and education center is an understatement. In the middle of the pandemic, staff and volunteers have once again shown how the hard work and dedication of a lot of people can make a difference in the community.

So far this year, they have cared for more than 3,300 animals. That is a couple hundred more than last year’s record-breaking total. Of course, there are still four months to go in 2020.

One of the animals that has captured a lot of hearts is an injured fox brought in last week. It’s believed the young female was hit by a car along the Anthony Wayne Trail near the zoo. She was rescued by some Good Samaritans who brought her to the center.

She has been given anti-biotics, anti-inflammatories and x-rays were taken. She has some soft tissue damage, but no broken bones. After a few days of treatment, she began to move around a lot more. She will be moving to a larger enclosure in the next few days. The staff will make sure she can run and hunt without a problem. She’s already made great progress, and will likely be released back to the wild in the coming weeks.

Laura Zitzelberger is one of the founders of Nature’s Nursery.

“It seems like the whole community has been following her. So many people who live in the south end by the zoo has been very interested in how she is doing. A lot of people were messaging us, so finally had to post about her, because I can’t answer all the individual questions. It is nice so many people cared. We really do get to see the best in people a lot,” says Zitzelberger.

If you’d like to help Nature’s Nursery continue it’s work, there are a lot of ways to do that. You can donate food, supplies, time or money.

