NW Ohio sends help to Louisiana after Laura

Thousands of people are trying to put their lives back together after Hurricane Laura. There’s a way you can help.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a long on road ahead full of cleanup and rebuilding for a lot of people in Southern Louisiana but there are things that you can do to help right here in northwest Ohio.”

Thousands of people without power. Many have nothing.

Destyna Diaz is an Administrative Assistant with Impact with Hope. She tells 13abc, “Right now, we’re just trying to collect non-perishable items, canned goods, personal hygiene items, and even batteries, flashlights, blankets, anything you would need to survive in this kind of time.”

The death toll has risen to more than a dozen, as people are trying to clean up -- and trying to stay cool in the summer heat. Many are living off generators -- which poses the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“These people are in major need, and they’re just lost right now,” says Diaz.

And they’ve got a long way to go. Power isn’t expected to be restored for weeks, even months for some. But that’s only for the case for those who have a home to come back to.

Diaz explains, “Right now we’re looking at homelessness, no electricity, we’re looking at food loss and just a lot of poverty that’s going to come after this and we’re just trying to prepare for all of that.”

But you can make a difference, even from nearly a thousand miles away. Impact with Hope is collecting donations, focusing all efforts on recovery from Hurricane Laura through September 16th. But they’re always looking ahead, too. “We always collect donations, and we always collect supplies in case this happens, and other natural disasters happen,” says Diaz. “So, anything really helps.”

Impact with Hope is looking for donations of the following items:

  • Tarps
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Person hygiene items
  • Shovels
  • 55-gallon plastic bags
  • Hand tools
  • Gloves
  • Supplies for cleanup
  • Blankets
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Diapers
  • Over-the-counter medications
  • Bandaids
  • Pet food

You can drop off donations in person at the location for Impact with Hope on Farnsworth in Waterville. Or if you want to give monetary donations, you can visit https://www.impactwithhope.org/make-a-donation.

