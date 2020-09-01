Police investigate shooting near St. Vincent Hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers from the Toledo Police Department are investigating a shooting on the 2200 block of Walnut near St. Vincent Hospital Monday night.
The Toledo Fire Department has confirmed that one person was shot.
