Police investigate shooting near St. Vincent Hospital

Police investigate a shooting near St. Vincent Hospital on August 31, 2020.
Police investigate a shooting near St. Vincent Hospital on August 31, 2020.(WTVG)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers from the Toledo Police Department are investigating a shooting on the 2200 block of Walnut near St. Vincent Hospital Monday night.

The Toledo Fire Department has confirmed that one person was shot.

A 13abc Action News crew is on the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

