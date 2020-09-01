Putnam Co. man leads deputies on car chase through backyards, bean fields

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Cloverdale man led law enforcement on a chase through fields and backyards Monday morning in Defiance County before he was apprehended.

Adam Wright, 22, is charged with failure to comply, a third-degree felony, and a probation violation out of Paulding County. Additional charges will be presented.

Defiance County Sheriff’s officers attempted to pull over Wright around 8:45 a.m. on Sausman Rd., but when they activated their overhead lights, Wright began to evade deputies. The chase continued into Defiance, where Wright drove through backyards, and into a bean field.

Wright drove into a yard in the 1800 block of Switzer and into a pond at the residence.

Wright was arrested and booked into CCNO. He is scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Three other occupants of the car were detained but later released.

Deputies are continuing the investigation and collecting damage estimates to the yards and fields, which will result in additional charges.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.