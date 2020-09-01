Seniors anxiously await reopening of support facilities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the largest population deeply affected by the COVID shutdowns: The elderly.

This is the group at the highest risk for COVID complications and the most easily isolated from family, friends, and the facilities that provide treatment and support.

Governor DeWine is ordering all adult day care centers and senior centers to reopen slowly starting on September 21, but that day can’t come soon enough for people like Gaye Mattimore who comes to the Eleanor Kale Senior Center in West Toledo each day for grab-and-go lunches at noon. “I certainly miss the people,” says Mattimore.

Cathy McVicker is the executive director at the center and says her staff works each day to stay in constant contact with their clients. “It’s the same thing, when can we come back, we’re lonely we’re missing our friends. It’s just such a vital place in their lives.”

In fact, the lunch program here at the center has jumped from 15 people a day to upwards of 40 people a day. Services like this will be slow to reopen in person at the center. McVicker says “When we first start up obviously smaller numbers at first no really large group things. Some things we’ll have people make a reservation for.”

Michael Malone sits on the board of Memory Lane Adult Day Care Center on Reynolds Road which had to shut its doors in March because of the pandemic. He says that left some families in utter isolation. “They’re home with their family member who can’t go anywhere.”

Malone says the stress of the situation has forced some families to make life-changing choices.

“They either have to reduce their hours. Or in some cases, they’ve had to quit their job in order to take care of their parents.”

So on the 21st, some of these families and patients will finally get some respite but at this time the spots will be limited to meet social distancing and valuable because many adult day care centers have had to close. “Financially they can’t afford to pay their staff can’t afford to keep the lights on the smaller centers day programs have had to close because of that.”

