Advertisement

Seniors anxiously await reopening of support facilities

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the largest population deeply affected by the COVID shutdowns: The elderly.

This is the group at the highest risk for COVID complications and the most easily isolated from family, friends, and the facilities that provide treatment and support.

Governor DeWine is ordering all adult day care centers and senior centers to reopen slowly starting on September 21, but that day can’t come soon enough for people like Gaye Mattimore who comes to the Eleanor Kale Senior Center in West Toledo each day for grab-and-go lunches at noon. “I certainly miss the people,” says Mattimore.

Cathy McVicker is the executive director at the center and says her staff works each day to stay in constant contact with their clients. “It’s the same thing, when can we come back, we’re lonely we’re missing our friends. It’s just such a vital place in their lives.”

In fact, the lunch program here at the center has jumped from 15 people a day to upwards of 40 people a day. Services like this will be slow to reopen in person at the center. McVicker says “When we first start up obviously smaller numbers at first no really large group things. Some things we’ll have people make a reservation for.”

Michael Malone sits on the board of Memory Lane Adult Day Care Center on Reynolds Road which had to shut its doors in March because of the pandemic. He says that left some families in utter isolation. “They’re home with their family member who can’t go anywhere.”

Malone says the stress of the situation has forced some families to make life-changing choices.

“They either have to reduce their hours. Or in some cases, they’ve had to quit their job in order to take care of their parents.”

So on the 21st, some of these families and patients will finally get some respite but at this time the spots will be limited to meet social distancing and valuable because many adult day care centers have had to close. “Financially they can’t afford to pay their staff can’t afford to keep the lights on the smaller centers day programs have had to close because of that.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adrian College rescinds layoff notices, department cuts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
This comes after alumni and professors rallied for an explanation for the possible elimination of the Theatre, History, Japanese, Philosophy & Religion departments.

News

Toledo Public Schools prepare students for virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo Public Schools is preparing to start the year remotely. All students grades Preschool-12 will be learning virtually. The district has 22,000 laptops for students and hot spots for families who do not have internet access. School begins September 8.

News

NW Ohio sends help to Louisiana after Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Thousands of people are trying to put their lives back together after Hurricane Laura. There’s a way you can help.

News

UT reports 122 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
COVID-19 cases on college campuses.

Latest News

News

Injured fox has captured a lot of hearts in NW Ohio

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
It’s believed the young female was hit by a car along the Anthony Wayne Trail near the zoo. She was rescued by some Good Samaritans who brought her to the center.

News

Findlay Air Quality Lab

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

TPD searching for suspect who dragged a woman while stealing her car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect eluded police after leading them on a vehicle pursuit.

News

September 1st Weather Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Putnam Co. man leads deputies on car chase through backyards, bean fields

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Aaron Wright led Defiance Co. Sheriff's deputies on a chase Monday morning.

News

September 1st Weather Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago