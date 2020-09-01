September 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a few cool days, now the humidity and warmth are making a return. Highs will be in the middle 80s today through Thursday. There is a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms this evening, overnight, and early Wednesday morning. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will turn sunny and cooler. There is a big push of cool air that will arrive next week which will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

