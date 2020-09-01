Advertisement

September 1st Weather Forecast

Scattered Showers & Storms Likely
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a few cool days, now the humidity and warmth are making a return. Highs will be in the middle 80s today through Thursday. There is a better chance for a few scattered showers and storms this evening, overnight, and early Wednesday morning. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will turn sunny and cooler. There is a big push of cool air that will arrive next week which will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

8/31/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
8/31/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/31/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
8/31/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/31/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
8/31/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

August 31st Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Cooler Week Overall

Latest News

Forecast

8/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
8/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/30/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
8/30/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

8/30/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
8/30/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Forecast

Aug. 30, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT

Forecast

Aug. 30, 2020: Heather’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By Heather Pollauf
Aug. 30, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Weather Forecast

Forecast

August 29th Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Sunny, Dry, and Cooler