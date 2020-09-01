Advertisement

Toledo Public Schools prepare students for virtual learning

The district is starting remote learning on September 8th
TPS prepares for virtual learning. The district has 22,000 chrome books on hand for students.
TPS prepares for virtual learning. The district has 22,000 chrome books on hand for students.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Final preparations are underway in the Toledo Public School district, as teachers, students and staff get ready to begin the school year remotely.

All students in Preschool-12 will be learning online, at least for now. This week, school administrators are working to make sure students have everything they need to learn at home. Students and parents can pick up laptops, books and additional supplies at the school by appointment. TPS is asking any parent that has not talked with their child’s school to reach out now so that everyone is prepared to begin classes on Tuesday, September 8.

This year, TPS has 22,000 chrome books for students, giving every single student in the district the opportunity to have a laptop, if they need one. In addition, there are families who do not have internet access at home. The district is providing hot spots, for internet access, to those in need.

Jim Gault, Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum and Instruction at TPS, says the district is using a combination of CARES act money, Title IX funds and money from the general fund to pay for the technology.

Parents and students will also have access to a Technology Hotline, Monday-Friday, to help troubleshoot any tech problems at home.

TPS Technology Help Hotline
419-351-8658Monday-Friday
419-671-8750Monday-Friday
419-351-0485Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Adrian College rescinds layoff notices, department cuts

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
This comes after alumni and professors rallied for an explanation for the possible elimination of the Theatre, History, Japanese, Philosophy & Religion departments.

News

NW Ohio sends help to Louisiana after Laura

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Thousands of people are trying to put their lives back together after Hurricane Laura. There’s a way you can help.

News

UT reports 122 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
COVID-19 cases on college campuses.

News

Injured fox has captured a lot of hearts in NW Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
It’s believed the young female was hit by a car along the Anthony Wayne Trail near the zoo. She was rescued by some Good Samaritans who brought her to the center.

Latest News

News

Findlay Air Quality Lab

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

TPD searching for suspect who dragged a woman while stealing her car

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The suspect eluded police after leading them on a vehicle pursuit.

News

September 1st Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Putnam Co. man leads deputies on car chase through backyards, bean fields

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Aaron Wright led Defiance Co. Sheriff's deputies on a chase Monday morning.

News

September 1st Weather Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.