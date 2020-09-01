Toledo Public Schools prepare students for virtual learning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Final preparations are underway in the Toledo Public School district, as teachers, students and staff get ready to begin the school year remotely.

All students in Preschool-12 will be learning online, at least for now. This week, school administrators are working to make sure students have everything they need to learn at home. Students and parents can pick up laptops, books and additional supplies at the school by appointment. TPS is asking any parent that has not talked with their child’s school to reach out now so that everyone is prepared to begin classes on Tuesday, September 8.

This year, TPS has 22,000 chrome books for students, giving every single student in the district the opportunity to have a laptop, if they need one. In addition, there are families who do not have internet access at home. The district is providing hot spots, for internet access, to those in need.

Jim Gault, Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum and Instruction at TPS, says the district is using a combination of CARES act money, Title IX funds and money from the general fund to pay for the technology.

Parents and students will also have access to a Technology Hotline, Monday-Friday, to help troubleshoot any tech problems at home.

TPS Technology Help Hotline 419-351-8658 Monday-Friday 419-671-8750 Monday-Friday 419-351-0485 Monday, Wednesday, Friday

