TPD searching for suspect who dragged a woman while stealing her car

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspect who dragged a woman while stealing her car Monday night.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a robbery in the 1200 block of Slater. According to the victim, she was unloading items from her car when she saw an altercation between a man and a woman.

As a black truck sped away from the incident, the victim was accosted by the man involved in the fight. He jumped into the driver’s seat of her car and dragged her as he chased the truck.

As officers were responding to the call, the man returned in the black truck. A pursuit ensued as officers attempted to stop the suspect. The pursuit ended on Matlack near Berkshire, where the suspect fled from the vehicle and eluded capture.

The victim’s stolen car was recovered, and she suffered no injuries.

