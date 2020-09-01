Advertisement

TPS receives CPR kits at two area high schools

The American Heart Association dropped off two CPR in Schools Training Kits for students at Woodward High School and Start High School.
Woodward Nurse, Joe Jablonski holds up items in the CPR kit.(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Start and Woodward High School students will learn life saving skills thanks to a donation by the Toledo Walleye and the American Heart Association. The organization gave the schools two CPR in Schools Training Kits today.

Students will be able to learn life saving skills when in- person learning re-starts for the district.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital every year, yet only 10 % survive.

Additionally, nearly 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home, which means if an individual is called upon to perform CPR in an emergency, it will likely be to save the life of someone they love: a sibling, a parent or a friend. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival.

TPS Leaders say they are grateful to the Toledo Walleye for the donation and to the American Heart Association for providing us this opportunity.

