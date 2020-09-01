UT reports 122 COVID-19 cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is reporting 122 Coronavirus cases on campus according to the schools COVID-19 dashboard.

Students are trying to navigate the new normal. Danielle Johnson admits she doesn’t like wearing a face mask all the time.

“There’s definitely more precautions that they can take, but I think they’re doing the best they can for now,” said freshman Danielle Johnson.

The COVID-19 cases on campus have remained the same according to school officials. The first week the college had 61 cases and the second week they recorded an additional 61 cases.

“So we are actually very happy with the fact that we have been able to maintain what our numbers have been especially when you look at other places and institutions across the country where they’ve had really huge spikes,” said Vice Provost Dr. Amy Thompson.

The health department says these 122 cases are a result of people from out of town moving on campus and parties.

