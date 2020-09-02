Concerns over Glass City Goat Gals Farm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Humane Society received a complaint that an urban goat and chicken farm may be neglecting animals. The owner of the farm is speaking out about some people’s concerns.

“It looks like they’re not being fed,” said an anonymous Toledoan.

The Toledo woman doesn’t want to show her face, but says she wants to see better living conditions for the animals at the Glass City Goat Gals Community Garden and Farm. It’s located on Mentor off of Cherry street.

“I definitely like to see the chicken coop taken care of. They’re locked in a dog cage. The top has no shade for the animals whatsoever.”

The Toledo Humane Society stopped by the farm on Tuesday to investigate whether the animals are receiving appropriate care.

“I did not see any violations at the time I was there. They had shelter and water and appeared healthy. I have been there a few times this year,” said investigator Gene Boros.

Elizabeth Harris owns the urban farm.

“The duck was well bathed. The chickens were clean actually roaming around. So I’m actually glad when people have concerns. I want them to voice their concerns because anything that I can do to improve my day-to-day management skills I would love the input,” Elizabeth Harris owner of Glass City Goat Gals.

Harris says she’s had trouble finding volunteers because of COVID-19.

“Not many donations came in this year. So we are trying to string it along until next year. So we can get back up and running in full.”

She also addressed the concerns of animals getting out.

“Well definitely the animals getting loose. It’s just like I a dog getting loose it happens. We have someone on the premises 24-7 and actually everyone in the community has my number. They get out and we make repairs to the fences or structures repairs are made in less than 24 hours.”

Harris says once COVID-19 is no longer a safety concern she looks forward continuing to educate youth and the community on urban farming.

