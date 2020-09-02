Advertisement

Enhanced enforcement over illegal guns planned for Labor Day weekend

The Toledo Police Department and the U.S. Attorneys office announce Project Red Zone, an effort to crackdown on crime through enhanced illegal firearms punishment.
The Toledo Police Department and the U.S. Attorneys office announce Project Red Zone, an effort to crackdown on crime through enhanced illegal firearms punishment.(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anyone arrested this holiday weekend while in possession of illegal firearms will face federal charges, Toledo Police and the U.S. Attorneys Office announced Wednesday.

In an effort to stem growing violence over the summer, particularly over Labor Day weekend, the two law enforcement agencies will institute Project Red Zone.

That policy will target those forbidden from possessing a firearm under federal law. Those arrested will face the enhanced consequences of the federal court system.

“I haven’t seen this level of violent crime in decades,” TPD chief George Kral said. “Our homicides are up 68%. Shootings are up 54%. The violence has to stop in the city.”

Agents with ATF, FBI and the U.S. Marshals will be in the city to assist with enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspects flee while stolen vehicle still in drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police pulled over the vehicle in the 4000 block of Walker late Tuesday night.

News

September 2nd Weather Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Health Commissioner warns “normal” life won’t return until 2022

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Health commissioner says a vaccine won’t provide instant relief, but things should start to get better.

News

64 Perrysburg students quarantined

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Future of TPD in Toledo Public Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Findlay man tries to evade police, runs over gas meter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Christopher D. Allen, 48, was arrested for failure to comply and driving while under suspension.

News

Experts weigh in on Executive Order that would allow you to defer paying some taxes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The memorandum would allow people who gross less than $104,000 a year to defer certain social security tax withholding from their paycheck.

News

September 2nd Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Live event centers put up red alert to raise awareness of RESTART Act

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The goal was to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on red alert for its survival.

News

Live event centers banned together to light up their buildings in red.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Live event centers banned together to light up their buildings in red to alert government officials that they need the RESTART Act to survive.