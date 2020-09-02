Enhanced enforcement over illegal guns planned for Labor Day weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anyone arrested this holiday weekend while in possession of illegal firearms will face federal charges, Toledo Police and the U.S. Attorneys Office announced Wednesday.

In an effort to stem growing violence over the summer, particularly over Labor Day weekend, the two law enforcement agencies will institute Project Red Zone.

That policy will target those forbidden from possessing a firearm under federal law. Those arrested will face the enhanced consequences of the federal court system.

“I haven’t seen this level of violent crime in decades,” TPD chief George Kral said. “Our homicides are up 68%. Shootings are up 54%. The violence has to stop in the city.”

Agents with ATF, FBI and the U.S. Marshals will be in the city to assist with enforcement.

