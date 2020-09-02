Advertisement

Experts weigh in on Executive Order that would allow you to defer paying some taxes

The memorandum would require you to pay the money back in 2021
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order in august that would put more money in your pocket. But it’s money that will have to be paid back.

So what are the experts saying about it? The memorandum would allow people who gross less than $104,000 a year to defer certain social security tax withholding from their paycheck. However, the key word is defer.

“The employee can elect to not have the 6.2% taken out of thier paycheck form now until the end of the year. While it puts money in your pocket now, it is going to hit you twice as hard next year.That money has to be re-paid starting the first of January and must be paid off by April 30th,” John Monaghan, CPA and partner with the VZN Group, said.

Experts point out this is much different that the stimulus checks sent out this year to millions of Americans. It’s not mandatory for employers to offer the option, and many companies have already said they won’t. Both experts we spoke with say they’re recommending against it for employers and employees.

Charlie Heid is a tax partner with GJM Public Accounting Firm.

“There are too many land mines there are no answers to. One of the biggest issues facing employers is if an employee leaves how do you get that money back? You don’t have payroll to collect it from. A business would have to pay it and then try to track down the former employee to get that money back,” Said Heid.

So however tempting it may seem, the experts we spoke with say the bottom line is that it’s better to just keep having the Social Security tax withheld from your paycheck. Both experts also say that as of right now they do not have any business clients that have opted to offer the program to employees.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

64 Perrysburg students quarantined

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Future of TPD in Toledo Public Schools

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Findlay man tries to evade police, runs over gas meter

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Christopher D. Allen, 48, was arrested for failure to comply and driving while under suspension.

News

September 2nd Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Live event centers put up red alert to raise awareness of RESTART Act

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
The goal was to raise public awareness that the live events industry is on red alert for its survival.

News

Live event centers banned together to light up their buildings in red.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Live event centers banned together to light up their buildings in red to alert government officials that they need the RESTART Act to survive.

First Responder of the Week

First Responder of the Week became a paramedic because of a childhood accident

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Mike Thomas is a paramedic for Williams County EMS.

News

Seniors anxiously await reopening of support facilities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
Governor DeWine is ordering all adult day care centers and senior centers to reopen slowly starting on September 21.

News

Adrian College rescinds layoff notices, department cuts

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
Leaders reverse course after eliminations were announced last week

News

Toledo Public Schools prepare students for virtual learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo Public Schools is preparing to start the year remotely. All students grades Preschool-12 will be learning virtually. The district has 22,000 laptops for students and hot spots for families who do not have internet access. School begins September 8.