Findlay man tries to evade police, runs over gas meter

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay man was arrested after he tried to evade police and instead ran into a gas meter and the side of a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Christopher D. Allen, 48, was arrested for failure to comply and driving while under suspension. He was incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

Findlay Police officers observed a car exiting a private drive at a high rate of speed and striking a curb around 1:15 a.m. Police activated their overhead lights, at which point the suspect drove into the parking lot of the S&G store on W. Trenton Ave.

Allen drove around the west side of the store and onto the curb nearest the store, striking a Columbia Gas meter on the northwest side of the store.

A second patrol vehicle arrived and nose-to-nose with the suspect’s vehicle. Allen jumped out of the car, but officers detained him.

Columbia Gas was called out due to a severe gas leak.

