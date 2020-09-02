Advertisement

First Responder of the Week became a paramedic because of a childhood accident

Mike Thomas is a paramedic for Williams County EMS
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He’s dedicated his adult life to helping others, and it was all inspired by an accident when he was a teenager. Mike Thomas is a paramedic for Williams County EMS, and our First Responder of the Week

He decided he wanted to become a paramedic when he was just 13. Mike was hit by a car while riding his bike in Edgerton. After the paramedics helped him, he decided that was what he wanted to do.

" I do it to help people. to give back to many of the people who helped me. It’s a pay-it-forward kind of thing,” said Mike.

At 14, Mike became part of the Williams County EMS Explorers Program, which allowed him to see the work of a paramedic first hand. He started his career at the age of 19, and he loves doing what he loves where he grew up.

“It’s always nice when you show up on scene and people know you. It tends to help calm them down,” says Mike.

He says there are a lot of tough calls, but he loves knowing that he has been a small part of helping people during difficult times. He says one of his proudest moments so far was helping deliver a baby in the back of an ambulance.

Throughout his career, Mike has inspired others. That includes the man who nominated him for this honor. Benjamin Murray says Mike is a true gift to the community and that first Responders often don’t get enough credit for the critical work they do. Mike was an advisor in the Explorers Program, and that is how he met Benjamin.

The two have another connection, they’re family. Mike has been married to Benjamin’s sister for 15 years.

Benjamin says the title of First Responder of the Week is a fitting honor for a man who has helped so many in Williams County for more than two decades.

Mike also works part time as a paramedic in Edgerton, and as a tactical medic with the Montpelier Police Department Alert Team.

On a side note, Mike still works with Bob Hartman, one of the paramedics who helped him at the bike accident scene nearly 30 years ago.

