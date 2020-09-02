Gibsonburg teen sells yard signs to spread positive message

GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Gibsonburg teen is on a mission to spread a message of love and positivity to those in his community and beyond.

“I think it is a great message for our community,” said Anthony Caprara. “With everything going on in the World it is a great message to have and great message to spread.”

The 13-year-old is selling a yard sign that reads: Hate has no home here -- written in five different languages.

“With these signs you can feel welcome in our community and you can feel welcome no matter who you are,” Caprara said.

Caprara first found the sign on Amazon and planned to put it in his family’s yard, but then got the idea to buy more.

He posted pictures of the signs for sale on social media and word quickly spread. He soon started selling and distributing more than 200 signs within a month to people living in Gibsonburg, Toledo, Port Clinton and Fremont. He recently received an order for 100 signs from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sandusky.

“This is definitely only a positive message,” said Caprara. “You can have this sign if you are a Democrat or a Republican. It doesn’t matter who you are.”

Cindy Crispen, a former 1st grade teacher at Hilfinker Elementary School in Gibsonburg, purchased a sign from Caprara and placed it in her front yard.

“Our country is too divided,” said Crispen. “We need to love eachother and Anthony, evidently, feels that way too, and when I found out Anthony was the one that did it, it made me even more excited.”

Caprara is starting the 8th grade at Gibsonburg Middle School and is already leaving his mark on his community.

“Your age doesn’t matter,” Caprara said. “You can change the world no matter who you are, no matter what your skin color is, no matter what your race is, no matter what you identify as, you can change the world.”

Caprara is selling the signs for $5. Every penny from the sales goes to help purchase more signs. If you would like to buy a yard sign, go to Anthony Caprara’s facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/anthony.caprara.9

