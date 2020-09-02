Health Dept.: Flu shots important during coronavirus; likely won’t be back to “normal” until 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We probably won’t be seeing our lives back to their pre-pandemic “normal” for quite some time, according to Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski, who said “real normal life” as we remember from before the pandemic forced shutdowns, closures, and social distancing, likely won’t return until 2022.

The commissioner offered this prediction during a press conference held on Wednesday during which he provided the public with an update on the current state of COVID-19 in the county. Zgodzinski stressed that he doesn’t believe things will remain at the level they are now for that entire period, but that a vaccine for the virus, which could be viable early next year, wouldn’t provide instant relief from the changes we’ve undergone in 2020.

“Just because we get a vaccine out doesn’t mean this is all going to go away,” said Zgodzinski. “There’s a number of things we need to do: get the vaccine out, get people to get the vaccination, continue to do the things we’re doing -- wearing face coverings and all this other stuff that we’re asking you to do. And I know that it’s difficult but we’re trying to get to a place where we can fight the disease even better.”

Continuing those preventive steps was, in fact, the focus of the press conference, during which the Health Commissioner stressed the need for residents of Lucas County to remain vigilant about mask use and maintaining social distancing in order to bring down the case numbers in the area. Lucas County has been at Level Three on the statewide coronavirus index nearly since the index was implemented, and while the numbers in the county have begun to decline, they are still higher than the Health Department would like to see.

According to Zgodzinski, Lucas County’s positivity rate -- the proportion of tests which return a positive result -- is currently at 5%. He says they would like to see that number lowered to 3%. And while Lucas County’s daily new cases have dropped from more than 100 to between 40-50 per day, that number is still high enough to keep the county in the “red zone” for now.

In addition to the now normal measures of masking, social distancing, and personal hygiene, Zgodzinski also urged residents against participating in any large social gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, when most would be celebrating the end of summer with cookouts or other events.

“COVID is easily spread at these large gatherings,” said Zgodzinski, who expects to see a spike in cases after the holiday weekend. “So please, don’t go out if you don’t have to. If you do have to go to these events, please take precautions.”

The commissioner also stressed the importance of the yearly flu shot, especially while the threat of coronavirus remains in the community.

“We know that flu season happens every year, but we don’t know how bad it’s going to be,” warned Zgodzinski, who said that the goal is to lower possible flu cases so as to protect both the community and the hospitals from seeing an overwhelming number of patients sick with one or both of the viruses.

Zgodzinski says this year’s flu vaccine has already been released and has been distributed out into the community. Those who wish to receive the vaccine should speak to their doctor or reach out to a clinic that offers the vaccine.

