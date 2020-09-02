Monac Elementary counselor finds a unique way to connect with students
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Melanie Robinson is a school counselor at Monac Elementary. Instead of connecting to new students through Zoom, she has found a different method.
She says, “We have a mobile unit we just bring to them with our masks, sanitizer, and we get to know our new students.”
Melanie sets up a table, gives out goodie bags and even brings a side kick to her visits. Brooke is a therapy dog who has been serving at Monac Elementary for two years.
As a counselor, Melanie says its important to connect with new students and build relationships.
