Monac Elementary counselor finds a unique way to connect with students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Melanie Robinson is a school counselor at Monac Elementary. Instead of connecting to new students through Zoom, she has found a different method.

She says, “We have a mobile unit we just bring to them with our masks, sanitizer, and we get to know our new students.”

Melanie sets up a table, gives out goodie bags and even brings a side kick to her visits. Brooke is a therapy dog who has been serving at Monac Elementary for two years.

As a counselor, Melanie says its important to connect with new students and build relationships.

