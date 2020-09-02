Advertisement

More than 60 Perrysburg students quarantined for COVID-19 exposure

By Kayla Molander
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - At a special work session, Perrysburg School Board discussed the COVID-19 cases popping up in the district.

School administrators started publishing their COVID-19 numbers the first week of school, even before the governor required it. The district is now in its third week of instruction, meaning week two numbers are available.

Currently, 64 students are quarantined, meaning they’ve been exposed to a positive case and must stay home for two weeks. This is more than double last week’s total, although superintendent Tom Hosler points out that only half of the students were on campus the first week, so a jump in cases isn’t surprising.

Twenty-two students are in isolation, meaning they have either tested positive or are believed to be a positive case.

Five employees are quarantined and seven are in isolation.

The total number of people traced represented less than 2% of the district’s population. The superintendent says it’s not so much students transferring the virus to each other at schools, but they are instead contracting it from outside sources and bringing it into school.

“Bring all the kids over to the house and we’ll have a bonfire. You have to be so careful with those kinds of activities because what we’re finding is those kinds of contacts are leading to problems on Monday and Tuesday,” says Hosler.

Hosler warned in the meeting that those sorts of activities can lead to children being quarantined, and having to stay home for two weeks. And there’s nothing he can do about that. It’s a health department requirement.

