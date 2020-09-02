Paramount donates COVID-19 zappers to nursing homes

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - It may look like a computer tower, or a high-tech kitchen appliance, but it has a much more targeted purpose.

It’s meant to zap coronavirus.

“It doesn’t replace cleaning with a cleansing wipe, but then you can take that device and put it in and for 10 minutes you can get an extra layer of sanitization,” said Dr. Dee Bialecki-Haase, Chief Medical Officer of Paramount Health Care, which is donating 40 of the devices to assisted living and nursing facilities across Ohio.

The devices are called “PHONESOAP.” They use ultraviolet rays, UV-C light, to kill germs during a 10 minute cycle. Those germs may be on a cell phone, tablet, or laptop computer.

This device is a COVID-19 zapper. (Tony Geftos)

“You know, those residents can’t have indoor visitors, and so a lot of visits are occurring by cell phone and by tablets, even virtual visits with their providers of care,” continued Dr. Bialecki-Haase. “You’ll use it, and then a neighbor a few doors down may have a visit with their provider or a visit with a family member over a phone or a tablet.”

Before you pass that phone or tablet, you can put it in a PHONESOAP, even at the same time. The devices cost about $200 each, and if they prove useful Paramount may spread more PHONESOAP to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

