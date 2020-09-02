September 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible today through early afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a mostly cloudy sky early and more sunshine by evening. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.