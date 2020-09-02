Advertisement

September 2nd Weather Forecast

Warm & Humid Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible today through early afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a mostly cloudy sky early and more sunshine by evening. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

