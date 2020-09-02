Advertisement

Suspects flee while stolen vehicle still in drive

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for two suspects who fled from a stolen car after they were pulled over Tuesday night.

Just after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, a TPD unit saw a stolen vehicle a block ahead, at Asbury and Lawndale. The unit acquired the vehicle on Walker and activated their overhead lights and siren.

The car continued south into the 4000 block of Walker when the two front seat occupants fled while the vehicle was still in drive. The vehicle continued forward and struck an unoccupied vehicle.

Crews were unable to locate the two suspects. A third person, who was in the backseat of the stolen car, was released to their parent.

The stolen car was released to the theft victim on scene.

