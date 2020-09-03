Animals from a shelter in the path of Hurricane Laura taken in by Toledo rescue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hurricane Laura left tremendous damage in her wake. There are a number of people from our area who have been part of the relief effort, and that includes a rescue group that’s helping some pets affected by the devastation.

Three volunteers from the Lucas County Pit Crew drove to a shelter in West Monroe, Louisiana to help nine animals. Four dogs and five cats were brought back to Toledo. The LCPC also donated food and water to the shelter they came from. The shelter had no water or electricity because of the hurricane.

The animals are all in relatively good health and will be looking for new homes in the next week or so. Joyce Donaldson is one of the people who made the trip.

“That is what we are all here for, to make a difference in this world and to help others. That is what i believe. It is rewarding to be part of this, they are God’s creatures after all. The staff at the shelter in Louisiana was so very grateful. They hugged all the animals and took pictures. They knew they were going to a good place. I think the animals knew too,” said Donaldson.

The Pit Crew helps dozens dogs and cats with a lot of medical challenges throughout the year. Volunteers, fosters and of course donations of food, supplies and money are always needed.

All of the information can be found at lucascountypitcrew.com

