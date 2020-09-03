Advertisement

BBB warns of package claim text scam

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A scam text is going around that claims to be from UPS or Fed-Ex for a package that it’s been holding for you for a few months and needs you to click on the link to have it delivered.

The problem is that it’s a scam. Dick Epstein is the President of the Better Business Bureau and says “The criminals know the text messages seem to be where the money is and that’s why you’re going to get more and more of these.”

In fact, Epstein says “UPS has sent us messages and they’re saying warn the public don’t believe these messages.” If you click on the link then you could start a dangerous chain reaction. “Either they’re going to ask you for questions about your personal information that they might be using to steal your identity or if you click on the link you might be downloading some kind of virus to your phone.”

Epstein says people need to realize that your phone is vulnerable to viruses just like your laptop. You need to just delete the message. You can buy blocking software by going to cnet.com to get reviews of the best blocking software. And if you have received one of these text messages you can report it to the BBB Scam Tracker at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker.

