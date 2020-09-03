Advertisement

Fremont looking to create DORA

Zoom has become a popular mode of communication during the pandemic.(Source: Zoom)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont is trying to hop on the DORA bandwagon.

The Fremont City Council is holding a Zoom committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to provide information and seek input on a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The council is asking community members to complete a brief survey prior to the meeting.

The committee strongly encourages residents to take the survey and join the meeting to ask questions and provide feedback for consideration. A dial-in option is available for those without access to a computer or internet.

