Fremont looking to create DORA

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont is trying to hop on the DORA bandwagon.

The Fremont City Council is holding a Zoom committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to provide information and seek input on a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The council is asking community members to complete a brief survey prior to the meeting.

The committee strongly encourages residents to take the survey and join the meeting to ask questions and provide feedback for consideration. A dial-in option is available for those without access to a computer or internet.

