Future Eagle Scout finishes final project by installing flag pole at Hope Learning Academy

The Whitmer HS senior reached out to others in the community to get the job done
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bruno Teodorovic’s final Eagle Scout project was 20 feet tall. A senior at Whitmer High School, Teodorovic helped to install a flag pole at Hope Learning Academy of Toledo. With his fellow Boy Scouts watching on, he raised an American flag Wednesday evening.

“It’s about giving back to the community. I saw an opportunity to help out and I talked to the school and they allowed me to do it. It’s something I feel good about,” Teodorovic said.

The Lucas County Veterans Service Commission and the Toledo Soldiers Memorial Association donated the funds for the flagpole. Toledo Flags donated the materials and assisted Bruno on installing the flagpole base.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

