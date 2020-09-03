News
Grant Me Hope
(WTVG)
By
WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
Updated: 47 minutes ago
News
Michigan to allow football, re-open gyms and pools
Updated: 2 hours ago
While recommending against contact sports resuming this fall out of fear of spreading the coronavirus, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order today permitting organized sports to resume, as well as reopening gyms and pools.
News
State Patrol, area law enforcement agencies cracking down on impaired driving with "Circle Toledo"
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Jeremy Schneider
The crackdown begins 6 p.m. Friday and runs through 6 a.m. Saturday.
News
September 3rd Weather Forecast
Updated: 5 hours ago
News
Alexander Elementary plans for inclusive playground
Updated: 6 hours ago
News
Mom raises $10k for inclusive playground for daughter
Updated: 6 hours ago
National
Trump suggests voters should attempt to cast ballot twice in interview with Gray station WECT
Updated: 7 hours ago
If there was a question on a voter's status, they would be given a provisional ballot, which would later be determined whether it was valid, according to the elections board.
News
Mich. man held hostage, forced to drive around Toledo
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
Jeremy Schneider
The suspect eventually stole the victim's car Wednesday morning.
News
Fremont looking to create DORA
Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By
Jeremy Schneider
Fremont City Council is hosting a Zoom committee meeting to discuss a DORA and seek community input.
News
September 3rd Weather Forecast
Updated: 11 hours ago
Breaking News
Two juveniles injured in central Toledo shooting
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Ashley Smith
Police investigate shooting near Brown and Avondale in Toledo