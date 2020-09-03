Metroparks Meetup: “Brain Break Fun” offers midweek outdoor experiences

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School is back in session, and whether it’s in-school or at-home learning, the kids need an outdoor break every now and then. That’s where the Metroparks come in with “Brain Break Fun” sessions, designed for kids 8-12.

The idea is to pair up an outdoor activity with supervised study hall time in one of their air-conditioned or heated facilities, depending on the season. As manager of outdoor skills Ashley Smith puts it: “It’s really going to enhance their learning, because getting outside has been proven as an essential part of childhood.”

I briefly tried my hand at the archery range set up at Side Cut -- different from Heather Pollauf’s far more successful attempt last week -- though the program allows for plenty of other outdoor opportunities, from fishing to mountain biking 101.

“We’ve got shelter-building, we’ve got fire-building, we’ll have a campfire cooking session when it’s closer to Christmas... the list goes on,” recalls Smith. “Every week, it’s going to jump to a different park, a different location, and a different activity. Today, we’ll be doing tree climbing.”

This won’t exactly be the heedless race to the top you may have done in grade school. A harness, helmet and pair of gloves are provided for multiple people to climb the ropes at once, instead of climbing the tree limbs themselves.

“It doesn’t really seem like it when you’re dangling from a rope,” suggests Smith, “but all the systems and safety checks we have in place make this an extremely safe activity.”

It may seem daunting at first -- it even took me some time to adjust -- but the staff is well-trained in connecting with each new class of adventurers.

“Empathize with the kids,” says Smith. “Get down to their level and make sure they feel safe, not only physically but emotionally and mentally, to be able to try something for the first time. Everything that we do is extremely approachable, so we’re not going to make you feel bad about never having tried something new.”

This year, of course, they also have to go beyond the usual safety checks, with limited space to sign up. Smith explains their COVID-19 policy: “We have 8 kids per session, and we keep them really spaced out. We put hula hoops in place [for distancing], then we clean and sanitize all the equipment between uses.”

Each session costs $15 on Wednesdays through the rest of 2020. For more information on “Brain Break Fun”, check out the Metroparks calendar of events.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.