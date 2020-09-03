Michigan to allow football, re-open gyms and pools

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - While recommending against contact sports resuming this fall out of fear of spreading the coronavirus, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an order today permitting organized sports to resume, as well as reopening gyms and pools.

The governor also signed an order outlining strict workplace safety measures gyms and pools must follow to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have followed the best science and data available to make decisions that will keep Michiganders safe, and our hard work is paying off. Today we are announcing the reopening of gyms and pools with strict safety measures in place to protect patrons and their families,” said Governor Whitmer. “I urge everyone who plans to hit the gym after these orders go into effect to take these precautions seriously and do everything in their power to protect themselves and their families. Be smart, and stay safe.”

Gov. Whitmer had given the greenlight to allow all school sports, except for football, but for the time being, will allow students to play.

“Individuals can now choose whether or not to play organized sports, and if they do choose to play, this order requires strict safety measures to reduce risk,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “However, we know of 30 reported outbreaks involving athletic teams and facilities in August. Based on current data, contact sports create a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and MDHHS strongly recommends against participating in them at this time. We are not out of the woods yet. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families.”

The order, which goes into effect at midnight on Friday, will also allow pro football to play, though the order restricted fans in attendance.

You can read the full order here.

