Mich. man held hostage, forced to drive around Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan man was allegedly held at knifepoint and gunpoint for 10 1/2 hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and Toledo Police are searching for the suspect.

The victim told police he was held hostage from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect forced the victim to drive around Toledo and eventually stole his white 2010 Ford Taurus with Michigan registration.

The victim was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

