ODOT conducts feasibility study for I-475 widening project

Currently no design/funding for proposal; comment period closes October 12th
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the Dorr Street interchange project well underway on the north-south leg of I-475, ODOT is eyeing the section between US-23 and Douglas Road for their next widening project.

“This is something we’ve had in our long range transportation plans going back to 1996,” says David Gedeon, VP of Transportation at TMACOG. The last quarter-century has seen all but that last section of 2-lane highway along I-475 get upgrades, making it a focal point for rush hour slowdowns.

“The average traffic along that corridor is 72,000 vehicles a day,” explains ODOT’s capital programs administrator Kacey Young. “We’re just trying to get public input in the study phase of this, and once we hear back from all these comments, we can really dive into it a little bit further.”

The project has been met with concerns and some pushback since the first proposal was unveiled to the public on August 12th. Monica Drouillard lives just behind the sound-dampening walls lining the highway, and recalls: “I’ve talked to several neighbors -- one just down the road -- and he’s used to a more rural, quiet area, and already feels like there’s a lot of noise here. He says “if this goes through, I’m moving, I’m out of here.”

An extension of the Talmadge Road interchange was also proposed, but is no longer being pursued, with ODOT citing too great an impact to homes and businesses there. As Young puts it: “The study actually showed that it was a feasible alternative, but due to right-of-way impacts and the cost, it was not reasonable.”

Some residents, like Drouillard, are largely indifferent to the proposal, yet still want a few more details cleared up. “Personally, I feel like the noise doesn’t bother me, but once they go into further detail -- if they have to move the walls, I might change my tone on that.”

Young acknowledged this concern in Wednesday’s media session: “We would do another noise analysis, just like we did with the original walls. They would be replaced and modified to whatever height design they needed to be, to get that proper noise reduction for the neighborhood.”

While there’s no funding or design settled on so far, some officials -- like Tom Kovacik, executive director for the Transportation Advocacy Group of Northwest Ohio -- state that even getting this far in the process can be considered an achievement.

“People compete for expressway funds across the state -- Cincinnati, Cleveland, they all have expressway needs -- so for ODOT to say, ’I think it’s important to finish Toledo’s loop...’ I think it’s great!”

You still have time to voice your opinion on this latest proposal, with the comment period extended another month to October 12th. You can fill out a form on ODOT’s website, or e-mail your thoughts to Ben.Cordes@dot.ohio.gov or call (419) 373-4467.

