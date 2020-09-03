One dead, others injured in central Toledo shooting
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday night in central Toledo.
According to officers at the scene, the call came in just after 10:00pm Wednesday for a shooting near Brown and Avondale.
Police tell us at least three people were shot -- one fatally -- in the incident.
Still no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries, or if any arrests have been made.
