One dead, others injured in central Toledo shooting

Police investigate shooting near Brown and Avondale in Toledo
Police are investigating an overnight shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting
By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday night in central Toledo.

According to officers at the scene, the call came in just after 10:00pm Wednesday for a shooting near Brown and Avondale.

Police tell us at least three people were shot -- one fatally -- in the incident.

Still no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries, or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13abc Action Newsd for the latest details on the investigation.

