One dead, others injured in central Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday night in central Toledo.

According to officers at the scene, the call came in just after 10:00pm Wednesday for a shooting near Brown and Avondale.

Police tell us at least three people were shot -- one fatally -- in the incident.

Still no word on the extent of the victims’ injuries, or if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

