Ottawa Hills prepares to start in-person learning Tuesday

Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineski says plexiglass dividers, face masks, hand washing, and social distancing will be a part of its safety plan.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Students in the Ottawa Hills District started the school year in remote-learning but Tuesday they will be back in the two school buildings.

Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske gave us a tour of the elementary and the high school. The district will rely on plexiglass dividers, hand washing, social distancing, and face masks to keep students safe. The district will also have two full-time nurses on hand to monitor the health of students and staff in the buildings. Dr. Fineske says the plan was approved by the Lucas County Health Department. He says the plan is solid but they will remain flexible as they continue to monitor Covid-19 numbers in the county

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

