Owens Community College creates scholarship for students 2020 students that put off college due to COVID

The $500 will go to a high school senior who graduated in 2020
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College has created a new $500 scholarship that is a non-need-based award intended to provide new graduates whose educational plans may have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible students would be awarded a scholarship for the 2021 Spring Semester. An additional $250 scholarship would be awarded for the 2021 Summer semester to those Spring 2021 scholarship recipients who continue to meet eligibility requirements.

“With this unique initiative Owens hopes to demonstrate to our area high schools and community the College’s ongoing commitment to increasing college enrollment and student success as part of our strategic plan and our critical role in the northwest Ohio higher education ecosystem,” stated Amy K. Giordano, vice president, Enrollment Management and Student Services.

“When we looked at our enrollment we noticed that many of our traditional students right from high school were missing and as we talked to families and students there are a lot of unknowns. Students are waiting and there is a lot of national data that supports that.”

With this new scholarship, Owens provides students who delayed their college career this additional financial assistance and wrap around support services to help ensure they don’t find themselves falling behind in their educational journey.

Requirements for the new scholarship are:

  • Must be a member of the Class of 2020 from our legal service district (Lucas, Wood, Hancock and parts of Ottawa and Sandusky counties) who have not yet enrolled in college or university post-graduation
  • Must be enrolled in 12 credit hours as of Spring 2021 census date
  • Must be degree or certificate-seeking
  • Must have completed FAFSA on file
  • For Summer 2021 students must be enrolled in six credit hours, and maintaining a 2.0 GPA

If you are interested in this scholarship and would like to learn more, please contact Amy K. Giordano at amy_giordano@owens.edu.

*Owens CC media relations contributed to this report.

Owens Community College has created a new $500 scholarship for a high school senior.

