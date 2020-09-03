September 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm today with highs in the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy at times late afternoon and evening. There is a chance of a shower this evening before the sky clears out overnight. Lows tonight will drop into the middle 50s. Friday through Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. There is a better chance of a shower next week.

